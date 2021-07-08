We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Camping World (CWH) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Camping World (CWH - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $38.52, moving +0.94% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%.
Heading into today, shares of the recreational vehicle retailer and services provider had lost 6.54% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 0.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CWH as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect CWH to post earnings of $2.22 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 37.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.04 billion, up 27.16% from the prior-year quarter.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $5.64 per share and revenue of $6.62 billion, which would represent changes of +54.1% and +21.47%, respectively, from the prior year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CWH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 1.35% higher. CWH is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Looking at its valuation, CWH is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 6.77. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 47.91, so we one might conclude that CWH is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that CWH currently has a PEG ratio of 0.19. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Leisure and Recreation Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.58 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 119, which puts it in the top 47% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.