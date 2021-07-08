We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Toyota Motor Corporation (TM - Free Report) closed at $175.65 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.41% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.34%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 2.61% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's gain of 0.22% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from TM as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, TM is projected to report earnings of $3.43 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 223.58%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $62.37 billion, up 45.79% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $16.58 per share and revenue of $282.58 billion. These totals would mark changes of +10.61% and +9.86%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TM should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TM currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, TM currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.55. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 10.68, so we one might conclude that TM is trading at a discount comparatively.
Investors should also note that TM has a PEG ratio of 0.8 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Automotive - Foreign was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.79 at yesterday's closing price.
The Automotive - Foreign industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TM in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.