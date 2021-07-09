Emerson (EMR) Launches Plantweb Optics Data Lake Solution

Emerson Electric Co. ( EMR Quick Quote EMR - Free Report) recently announced the introduction of its data management software solution — Plantweb Optics Data Lake. The enterprise-level software solution facilitates manufacturers in unifying operational data from different sources at scale, thus reducing data complexity and boost profitability. Inside the Headlines
As part of the company’s Plantweb digital ecosystem, the advanced solution helps in secured aggregation of operational data from manufacturing, IT and process control systems without interruption of production. With the help of the solution, data from different sources are contextualized and transformed into actionable insight, allowing plant managers to take crucial operational decisions to improve productivity. The data is collected in a central repository, enabling users to find required information at a particular place for analytics, reporting and trending.
The company’s software solution will likely be used across process, hybrid and discrete manufacturing industries that include chemical, life sciences, metals and mining, energy as well as power and water. Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimates Trend
Emerson, with a $58.2-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is poised to benefit from strength across its medical, life science, food and beverage, and residential end markets. Also, the company is likely to benefit from acquisitions it made over time. Notably, it expects buyouts to have a positive impact of 1% on sales growth in fiscal 2021. However, escalating costs and expenses are a major concern for the company. Also, high debt levels can increase Emerson’s financial obligations.
Year to date, the company’s shares have gained 20.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 17.9%. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has moved up 2.1% to $3.93 for fiscal 2021 (ending September 2021), while the same for fiscal 2022 (ending September 2022) has been raised 1.2% to $4.33.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are
ABB Ltd ( ABB Quick Quote ABB - Free Report) , Franklin Electric Co., Inc. ( FELE Quick Quote FELE - Free Report) and SPX FLOW, Inc. ( FLOW Quick Quote FLOW - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here ABB delivered an earnings surprise of 10.71% in the last reported quarter. Franklin Electric delivered an earnings surprise of 51.28% in the last reported quarter. SPX FLOW delivered an earnings surprise of 84.85% in the last reported quarter. 5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Image: Bigstock
Emerson (EMR) Launches Plantweb Optics Data Lake Solution
Emerson Electric Co. (EMR - Free Report) recently announced the introduction of its data management software solution — Plantweb Optics Data Lake. The enterprise-level software solution facilitates manufacturers in unifying operational data from different sources at scale, thus reducing data complexity and boost profitability.
Inside the Headlines
As part of the company’s Plantweb digital ecosystem, the advanced solution helps in secured aggregation of operational data from manufacturing, IT and process control systems without interruption of production. With the help of the solution, data from different sources are contextualized and transformed into actionable insight, allowing plant managers to take crucial operational decisions to improve productivity. The data is collected in a central repository, enabling users to find required information at a particular place for analytics, reporting and trending.
The company’s software solution will likely be used across process, hybrid and discrete manufacturing industries that include chemical, life sciences, metals and mining, energy as well as power and water.
Zacks Rank, Price Performance and Estimates Trend
Emerson, with a $58.2-billion market capitalization, currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). The company is poised to benefit from strength across its medical, life science, food and beverage, and residential end markets. Also, the company is likely to benefit from acquisitions it made over time. Notably, it expects buyouts to have a positive impact of 1% on sales growth in fiscal 2021. However, escalating costs and expenses are a major concern for the company. Also, high debt levels can increase Emerson’s financial obligations.
Year to date, the company’s shares have gained 20.8% compared with the industry’s growth of 17.9%.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
In the past 60 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s earnings has moved up 2.1% to $3.93 for fiscal 2021 (ending September 2021), while the same for fiscal 2022 (ending September 2022) has been raised 1.2% to $4.33.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks from the same space are ABB Ltd (ABB - Free Report) , Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (FELE - Free Report) and SPX FLOW, Inc. (FLOW - Free Report) , each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
ABB delivered an earnings surprise of 10.71% in the last reported quarter.
Franklin Electric delivered an earnings surprise of 51.28% in the last reported quarter.
SPX FLOW delivered an earnings surprise of 84.85% in the last reported quarter.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>