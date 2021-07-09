We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Chevron (CVX) Mulls Sale of Permian Oil Assets Worth $1B
Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) is attempting to sell two groups of conventional oil and gas assets in the Permian Basin — the most prolific shale play in the United States — worth more than $1 billion, per Reuters' sources.
If the sources are to be believed, the business has hired an investment bank to sell $879 million in Permian oil and gas resources, and it has other assets worth more than $200 million for sale elsewhere in the basin. Chevron has been assessing additional properties in the Permian and elsewhere, and it may sell older assets later this year.
Chevron is the latest oil major to consider divesting holdings in the Permian Basin, the biggest oilfield in the United States. It is considering selling lower-value assets in order to focus on its highest-performing assets, while some other majors, such as Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A - Free Report) , are considering abandoning the basin completely in order to invest in energy transition.
Shell’s Permian sale could fetch it as high as $10 billion. Thus, the integrated energy firm is gradually shifting its focus from fossil fuels. The proceeds, if the deal is confirmed, will probably be utilized by the company for reducing debt loads and for investing in clean energy, per the same source.
As far as Chevron is concerned, the company’s CFO Pierre Breber recently stated at a Reuters conference that the firm has no intention to downsize its oil and gas operations in favor of wind and solar energy. Breber said in the press meet that the firm will spend $3 billion over the next seven years on technology to eliminate hazardous emissions from its activities instead of investing in renewable energy sources, such as wind or solar power.
Brief on the Company
Chevron is one of the largest publicly traded oil and gas companies in the world, with operations spread to almost every corner of the globe. A component of the Dow Jones Industrial Average, this energy player is fully integrated, participating in every energy-related process, ranging from oil production to refining and marketing.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Chevron currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Baker Hughes Company (BKR - Free Report) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS - Free Report) , each presently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>