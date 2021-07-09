IBM, Vantiq Collaborate to Deliver Edge Solutions at Scale

International Business Machines Corporation ( IBM Quick Quote IBM - Free Report) has been chosen by software vendor, Vantiq to help clients adopt an edge computing strategy designed to enable them to move data and applications seamlessly across hybrid cloud environments, from private data centers to the edge. Vantiq offers a low-code full lifecycle development platform designed to help rapidly build real-time edge-native applications that it plans to deploy across IBM’s Edge Application Manager. The combination of IBM Edge Application Manager and the Vantiq’s low-code platform for real-time systems can help enterprises leverage real-time information to drive effective business. IBM’s expanding hybrid cloud and edge computing ecosystem with partnerships and solutions is expected to boost top-line growth in the near term. Shares of IBM have returned 11.1% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s rise of 10.1%. Year-to-Date Performance Image Source: Zacks Investment Research IBM’s Edge Partnerships and Solutions to Aid Growth
IBM is expanding its presence in the edge computing market to gain a larger share. Edge computing technology implies the storage and processing of data nearer to the edge of a user’s network, wherein the data is generated and not across a centralized data center. This offers superior control and management of the data, while cutting down on operational costs.
Per a Grand View Research report, edge computing market, worldwide, was valued at $4.68 billion in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 38.4% from 2021 to 2028. Notably, rapid deployment of 5G, migration of workloads to cloud by enterprises and increased proliferation of IoT & AI is facilitating data processing at the edge. IBM’s Edge Application Manager platform leverages the Red Hat OpenShift platform and aids in autonomous management for edge computing. Recently, the company expanded its ecosystem with over 30 new partners including Capgemini, HP, Lumen Technologies ( LUMN Quick Quote LUMN - Free Report) , Lenovo, mimic Technology, NetApp ( NTAP Quick Quote NTAP - Free Report) , Zebra Technologies ( ZBRA Quick Quote ZBRA - Free Report) and Wipro among others to enhance client operations with edge technology leveraging hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G. Additionally, these partners will bring edge computing to the IBM Maximo Enterprise Asset Management suite. Further, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s portfolio of other edge-enabled applications and services include IBM Asset Optimization, IBM Visual Insights, IBM Production Optimization, IBM Connected Manufacturing, IBM Maximo Worker Insights and IBM Visual Inspector. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here 5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor. Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Image: Bigstock
IBM, Vantiq Collaborate to Deliver Edge Solutions at Scale
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM - Free Report) has been chosen by software vendor, Vantiq to help clients adopt an edge computing strategy designed to enable them to move data and applications seamlessly across hybrid cloud environments, from private data centers to the edge.
Vantiq offers a low-code full lifecycle development platform designed to help rapidly build real-time edge-native applications that it plans to deploy across IBM’s Edge Application Manager.
The combination of IBM Edge Application Manager and the Vantiq’s low-code platform for real-time systems can help enterprises leverage real-time information to drive effective business.
IBM’s expanding hybrid cloud and edge computing ecosystem with partnerships and solutions is expected to boost top-line growth in the near term. Shares of IBM have returned 11.1% in the year-to-date period compared with the Zacks Computer - Integrated Systems industry’s rise of 10.1%.
Year-to-Date Performance
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
IBM’s Edge Partnerships and Solutions to Aid Growth
IBM is expanding its presence in the edge computing market to gain a larger share. Edge computing technology implies the storage and processing of data nearer to the edge of a user’s network, wherein the data is generated and not across a centralized data center. This offers superior control and management of the data, while cutting down on operational costs.
Per a Grand View Research report, edge computing market, worldwide, was valued at $4.68 billion in 2020 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 38.4% from 2021 to 2028. Notably, rapid deployment of 5G, migration of workloads to cloud by enterprises and increased proliferation of IoT & AI is facilitating data processing at the edge.
IBM’s Edge Application Manager platform leverages the Red Hat OpenShift platform and aids in autonomous management for edge computing.
Recently, the company expanded its ecosystem with over 30 new partners including Capgemini, HP, Lumen Technologies (LUMN - Free Report) , Lenovo, mimic Technology, NetApp (NTAP - Free Report) , Zebra Technologies (ZBRA - Free Report) and Wipro among others to enhance client operations with edge technology leveraging hybrid cloud, artificial intelligence (AI) and 5G.
Additionally, these partners will bring edge computing to the IBM Maximo Enterprise Asset Management suite.
Further, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company’s portfolio of other edge-enabled applications and services include IBM Asset Optimization, IBM Visual Insights, IBM Production Optimization, IBM Connected Manufacturing, IBM Maximo Worker Insights and IBM Visual Inspector.
You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>