Is Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?
Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Boise Cascade, L.L.C. (BCC - Free Report) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Construction sector should help us answer this question.
Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is a member of our Construction group, which includes 104 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. BCC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BCC's full-year earnings has moved 95.15% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that BCC has returned about 19.83% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Construction sector has returned an average of 19.44% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Boise Cascade, L.L.C. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, BCC belongs to the Building Products - Wood industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.47% so far this year, so BCC is performing better in this area.
Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track BCC. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.