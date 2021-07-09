We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Univar (UNVR) & Dow Expand Association With Deal in China
Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR - Free Report) has expanded its global relationship with Dow Inc. (DOW - Free Report) through an agreement for selected products from Beauty & Personal Care for mainland China.
Univar, being one of the largest global distributors of Dow's Beauty & Personal Care range of ingredients, has a footprint across the Americas and Europe and the recent expansion will mark its entry into mainland China for the distribution of the latter’s ingredients. The company will continue its investments in enhancing growth throughout China and the Asia Pacific. It is dedicated to advance its stature to customers and suppliers and leveraging industry expertise with local technical and marketing resources will enable it to maintain its position.
Jointly, the companies continue to provide customers with innovative solutions in the realms of ingredients, formulation and supply-chain and bring timely and budget-friendly new products to the market.
The company is enthusiastic to expand its association with Dow and believes that efforts such as these will enable it more to deliver a consistent and reliable service both locally and globally, as it looks to be the most esteemed chemical and ingredient distributor.
Shares of Univar have surged 40.4% in a year compared with the industry’s growth of 40.9%. Its earnings growth rate for the current year is pegged at 35.2%.
In the last-quarter earnings call, the company noted that it expects an improvement in volumes on the reopening of the North American and European economies. It is also actively managing its expenses to maintain the financial strength.
Notably, the acquisition of Nexeo Solutions further enhances capabilities and accelerates its ability to create significant value for customers, supplier partners, employees and shareholders. Univar is progressing well with the integration of Nexeo's chemical distribution customers, suppliers and support functions and expects to achieve $120 million in annual net synergies by early 2022.
