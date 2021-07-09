WHO Guidelines Put Spotlight on Arthritis Drugs Actemra & Kevzara

The World Health Organization (WHO) recently updated its patient care guidelines to include interleukin-6 receptor drugs for severely or critically ill COVID-19 patients.
Per the organization, these patients often suffer from an overreaction of the immune system and interleukin-6 blocking drugs like
Roche’s ( RHHBY Quick Quote RHHBY - Free Report) Actemra (tocilizumab), and Regeneron ( REGN Quick Quote REGN - Free Report) and Sanofi’s ( SNY Quick Quote SNY - Free Report) Kevzara (sarilumab) act to suppress this overreaction. Notably, both drugs are approved for arthritis, an autoimmune condition.
Interleukin-6 receptor blockers are a class of medicines that can be lifesaving for these patients, especially when administered alongside corticosteroids, which were
in September 2020. recommended by WHO
A large number of cases around the world showed that sometimes when a person’s immune system fights against SARS-CoV-2, it attacks the body’s other systems, thereby leading to inflammation which, in turn, leads to many fatal complications.
Drugs like Actemra and Kevzara work by inhibiting the effects of interleukin-6, a type of protein called a cytokine that urges the body to mount an inflammatory response.
Last month, the FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to intravenous Actemra/RoActemra for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized adults and pediatric patients (two years of age and older) who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). The EUA was based on results from four randomized, controlled studies that evaluated the drug for the treatment of COVID-19 in more than 5,500 hospitalized patients and suggested that the drug may improve outcomes in patients receiving corticosteroids and requiring supplemental oxygen or breathing support.
The recommendation by the WHO will lead to an increase in demand for these drugs but affordability remains a concern, particularly in third-world countries.
Desperate times call for desperate measures. With emerging variants turning out to be deadlier than the original strain and the pandemic wreaking havoc across the globe, there is an urgent and significant need to cure the severely infected, given the inequitable distribution of vaccines.
Meanwhile, Regeneron’s antibody cocktail, REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab), has also been given an EUA by the FDA to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing ≥40 kg) and those who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.
The agency has also issued an EUA to
Eli Lilly’s ( LLY Quick Quote LLY - Free Report) bamlanivimab and etesevimab administered together for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients.
Please note that Gilead’s Veklury (remdesivir), an antiviral drug, is approved for use in adults and pediatric patients for the treatment of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization.
Meanwhile, the WHO has also urged manufacturers to reduce prices and make supplies available to low- and middle-income countries, especially where COVID-19 is surging to increase access and affordability of these drugs.
Regeneron currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see
. the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here 5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>
Image: Bigstock
WHO Guidelines Put Spotlight on Arthritis Drugs Actemra & Kevzara
The World Health Organization (WHO) recently updated its patient care guidelines to include interleukin-6 receptor drugs for severely or critically ill COVID-19 patients.
Per the organization, these patients often suffer from an overreaction of the immune system and interleukin-6 blocking drugs like Roche’s (RHHBY - Free Report) Actemra (tocilizumab), and Regeneron (REGN - Free Report) and Sanofi’s (SNY - Free Report) Kevzara (sarilumab) act to suppress this overreaction. Notably, both drugs are approved for arthritis, an autoimmune condition.
Interleukin-6 receptor blockers are a class of medicines that can be lifesaving for these patients, especially when administered alongside corticosteroids, which were recommended by WHO in September 2020.
A large number of cases around the world showed that sometimes when a person’s immune system fights against SARS-CoV-2, it attacks the body’s other systems, thereby leading to inflammation which, in turn, leads to many fatal complications.
Drugs like Actemra and Kevzara work by inhibiting the effects of interleukin-6, a type of protein called a cytokine that urges the body to mount an inflammatory response.
Last month, the FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) to intravenous Actemra/RoActemra for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized adults and pediatric patients (two years of age and older) who are receiving systemic corticosteroids and require supplemental oxygen, non-invasive or invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). The EUA was based on results from four randomized, controlled studies that evaluated the drug for the treatment of COVID-19 in more than 5,500 hospitalized patients and suggested that the drug may improve outcomes in patients receiving corticosteroids and requiring supplemental oxygen or breathing support.
The recommendation by the WHO will lead to an increase in demand for these drugs but affordability remains a concern, particularly in third-world countries.
Desperate times call for desperate measures. With emerging variants turning out to be deadlier than the original strain and the pandemic wreaking havoc across the globe, there is an urgent and significant need to cure the severely infected, given the inequitable distribution of vaccines.
Meanwhile, Regeneron’s antibody cocktail, REGEN-COV (casirivimab and imdevimab), has also been given an EUA by the FDA to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients (12 years of age and older weighing ≥40 kg) and those who are at high risk of progressing to severe COVID-19, including hospitalization or death.
The agency has also issued an EUA to Eli Lilly’s (LLY - Free Report) bamlanivimab and etesevimab administered together for the treatment of mild to moderate COVID-19 in adults and pediatric patients.
Please note that Gilead’s Veklury (remdesivir), an antiviral drug, is approved for use in adults and pediatric patients for the treatment of COVID-19 requiring hospitalization.
Meanwhile, the WHO has also urged manufacturers to reduce prices and make supplies available to low- and middle-income countries, especially where COVID-19 is surging to increase access and affordability of these drugs.
Regeneron currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
5 Stocks Set to Double
Each was hand-picked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2020. Each comes from a different sector and has unique qualities and catalysts that could fuel exceptional growth.
Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.
Today, See These 5 Potential Home Runs >>