Image: Bigstock

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

CrowdStrike Holdings (CRWD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $263.39, moving -1.54% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.86% loss on the day.

Heading into today, shares of the cloud-based security company had gained 25.04% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from CRWD as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.09, up 200% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $323.97 million, up 62.83% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $1.36 billion. These totals would mark changes of +48.15% and +55.64%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CRWD. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. CRWD currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, CRWD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 665.47. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 62.08.

Meanwhile, CRWD's PEG ratio is currently 26.62. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CRWD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.74 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 209, which puts it in the bottom 18% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

