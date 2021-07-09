We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Chevron (CVX) Stock Moves -0.32%: What You Should Know
Chevron (CVX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $102.60, moving -0.32% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.86% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the oil company had lost 4.5% over the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from CVX as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 30, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.41, up 188.68% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $34.22 billion, up 153.58% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.64 per share and revenue of $136.06 billion. These totals would mark changes of +2920% and +43.69%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for CVX. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.4% higher. CVX currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, CVX currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.25. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.5.
Meanwhile, CVX's PEG ratio is currently 3.65. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. CVX's industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.65 as of yesterday's close.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 57, which puts it in the top 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow CVX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.