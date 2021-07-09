We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Etsy (ETSY) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Etsy (ETSY - Free Report) closed at $196.02, marking a +1.62% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.86%.
Heading into today, shares of the online crafts marketplace had gained 15.3% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ETSY as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, ETSY is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 21.33%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $531.06 million, up 23.87% from the year-ago period.
ETSY's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.95 per share and revenue of $2.28 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.67% and +31.96%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for ETSY. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.72% lower. ETSY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ETSY has a Forward P/E ratio of 65.5 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 30.6, so we one might conclude that ETSY is trading at a premium comparatively.
Meanwhile, ETSY's PEG ratio is currently 3.38. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.87 as of yesterday's close.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, which puts it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.