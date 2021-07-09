We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alphabet (GOOGL) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) closed at $2,500.88 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.13% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.86%.
Heading into today, shares of the internet search leader had gained 5.05% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.54% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.
GOOGL will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, GOOGL is projected to report earnings of $19.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 93.78%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $46.07 billion, up 45.79% from the year-ago period.
GOOGL's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $89.46 per share and revenue of $193.83 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +52.64% and +29.43%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOGL. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GOOGL is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, GOOGL is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.27. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 30.6.
Meanwhile, GOOGL's PEG ratio is currently 1.56. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.87 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 231, putting it in the bottom 10% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.