Netflix (NFLX) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) closed at $530.76, marking a -0.97% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.86% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the internet video service had gained 10.32% over the past month, outpacing the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 1.44% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.
NFLX will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 20, 2021. On that day, NFLX is projected to report earnings of $3.16 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 98.74%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.31 billion, up 18.88% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.50 per share and revenue of $29.7 billion, which would represent changes of +72.7% and +18.83%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NFLX. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.73% higher within the past month. NFLX is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NFLX has a Forward P/E ratio of 51.04 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.13.
Also, we should mention that NFLX has a PEG ratio of 1.67. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Broadcast Radio and Television was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.47 at yesterday's closing price.
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.