Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $23.08, moving +0.83% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.86%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.3% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Business Services sector's loss of 12.84% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from PLTR as it approaches its next earnings report date.
PLTR's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.14 per share and revenue of $1.48 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -26.32% and +35.26%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for PLTR. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. PLTR is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PLTR has a Forward P/E ratio of 163.5 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 32.89, which means PLTR is trading at a premium to the group.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.