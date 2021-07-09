We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Plug Power (PLUG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Plug Power (PLUG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $29.83, moving -1.13% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.86% loss on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the alternative energy company had lost 6.97% over the past month. This has lagged the Industrial Products sector's loss of 1.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.
PLUG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, PLUG is projected to report earnings of -$0.07 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 133.33%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $109.71 million, up 61.17% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PLUG should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 10.81% lower. PLUG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Manufacturing - Electronics industry is part of the Industrial Products sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 130, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
