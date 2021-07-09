We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Skillz Inc. (SKLZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Skillz Inc. (SKLZ - Free Report) closed at $17.32, marking a -1.37% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.86%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 21.43% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 1.44%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.22%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from SKLZ as it approaches its next earnings release.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.51 per share and revenue of $376.78 million, which would represent changes of -24.39% and +63.74%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for SKLZ. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. SKLZ is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Gaming industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.