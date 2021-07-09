We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Visa (V) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Visa (V - Free Report) closed at $236.61 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.41% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.86%.
Coming into today, shares of the global payments processor had gained 3.31% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 12.84%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.22%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from V as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2021. On that day, V is projected to report earnings of $1.32 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 24.53%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $5.79 billion, up 19.69% from the year-ago period.
V's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.59 per share and revenue of $23.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +10.91% and +7.24%, respectively.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for V. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. V is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
Digging into valuation, V currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 42.97. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.78.
We can also see that V currently has a PEG ratio of 2.3. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Financial Transaction Services stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.28 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, which puts it in the bottom 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.