Verizon Communications (VZ) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Verizon Communications (VZ - Free Report) closed at $55.68 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.5% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.86%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the largest U.S. cellphone carrier had lost 0.91% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 5.54% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.
VZ will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 21, 2021. On that day, VZ is projected to report earnings of $1.28 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 8.47%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $32.43 billion, up 6.52% from the year-ago period.
VZ's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.09 per share and revenue of $133.65 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +3.88% and +4.18%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for VZ should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher. VZ is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Investors should also note VZ's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 11.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 48.82, so we one might conclude that VZ is trading at a discount comparatively.
It is also worth noting that VZ currently has a PEG ratio of 3.84. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Wireless National industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.3 as of yesterday's close.
The Wireless National industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 82, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow VZ in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.