Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Stock Moves -0.67%: What You Should Know
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $66.69, moving -0.67% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 0.86% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the biopharmaceutical company had gained 2.66% over the past month, outpacing the Medical sector's gain of 1.36% and lagging the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from BMY as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 28, 2021. In that report, analysts expect BMY to post earnings of $1.92 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 17.79%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $11.33 billion, up 11.84% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.46 per share and revenue of $46 billion. These totals would mark changes of +15.84% and +8.18%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for BMY should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.17% higher. BMY currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, BMY is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 9. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.53.
Also, we should mention that BMY has a PEG ratio of 1.29. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BMY's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.