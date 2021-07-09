We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Citigroup (C) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Citigroup (C - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $66.73, moving -1.77% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.86%.
Heading into today, shares of the U.S. bank had lost 13.07% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from C as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 14, 2021. On that day, C is projected to report earnings of $1.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 294%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $17.68 billion, down 10.57% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $9.07 per share and revenue of $71.15 billion, which would represent changes of +85.86% and -4.24%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for C. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.67% lower. C is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that C has a Forward P/E ratio of 7.49 right now. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.47.
Investors should also note that C has a PEG ratio of 0.94 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.36 at yesterday's closing price.
The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 188, which puts it in the bottom 26% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.