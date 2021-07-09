We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Cowen Group (COWN) Stock Moves -0.81%: What You Should Know
Cowen Group (COWN - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $39.08, moving -0.81% from the previous trading session. This move was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.86%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the financial services company had gained 2.15% over the past month. This has outpaced the Finance sector's loss of 2.82% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.
COWN will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 28, 2021. On that day, COWN is projected to report earnings of $1.49 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 73.81%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $351.94 million, down 37.01% from the prior-year quarter.
COWN's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $8.82 per share and revenue of $1.75 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -22.43% and +12.69%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for COWN. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. COWN is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, COWN is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 4.47. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.43.
The Financial - Investment Bank industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 102, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow COWN in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.