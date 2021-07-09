We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Lemonade (LMND) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know
Lemonade (LMND - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $95.95, moving -1.1% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.86% loss on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 7.73% over the past month, lagging the Finance sector's loss of 2.82% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.22% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from LMND as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, LMND is projected to report earnings of -$0.89 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 49.72%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $26.8 million, down 10.37% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$3.53 per share and revenue of $118.87 million, which would represent changes of +2.75% and +25.92%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LMND should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LMND is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).
The Insurance - Multi line industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 184, which puts it in the bottom 28% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow LMND in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.