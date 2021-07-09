We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Logitech (LOGI) Stock Moves -0.21%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Logitech (LOGI - Free Report) closed at $126.56, marking a -0.21% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.86%.
Coming into today, shares of the maker of keyboards, webcams and other computer accessories had lost 8.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.54%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.22%.
LOGI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 26, 2021. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.83, up 29.69% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.15 billion, up 45.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $4.52 per share and revenue of $5.33 billion. These totals would mark changes of -29.6% and +1.5%, respectively, from last year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for LOGI should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. LOGI is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, LOGI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.08. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.93.
The Computer - Peripheral Equipment industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 241, putting it in the bottom 6% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.