We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Procter & Gamble (PG) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know
Procter & Gamble (PG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $136.98, moving -0.01% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.86%.
Coming into today, shares of the world's largest consumer products maker had gained 1.64% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.28%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.22%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from PG as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 30, 2021. In that report, analysts expect PG to post earnings of $1.09 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.03%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.22 billion, up 2.97% from the year-ago period.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PG should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. PG currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, PG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.13. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.13, so we one might conclude that PG is trading at a no noticeable deviation comparatively.
Investors should also note that PG has a PEG ratio of 3.3 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. PG's industry had an average PEG ratio of 3.57 as of yesterday's close.
The Soap and Cleaning Materials industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 197, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.