BASF SE (BASFY): The Perfect Mix of Value and Rising Earnings Estimates?
Value investing is always a very popular strategy, and for good reason. After all, who doesn’t want to find stocks that have low PEs, solid outlooks, and decent dividends?
Fortunately for investors looking for this combination, we have identified a strong candidate which may be an impressive value; BASF SE (BASFY - Free Report) .
BASF SE in Focus
BASFY may be an interesting play thanks to its forward PE of 12.1, its P/S ratio of 1, and its decent dividend yield of 3.6%. These factors suggest that BASF SE is a pretty good value pick, as investors have to pay a relatively low level for each dollar of earnings, and that BASFY has decent revenue metrics to back up its earnings.
BASF SE PE Ratio (TTM)
BASF SE pe-ratio-ttm | BASF SE Quote
But before you think that BASF SE is just a pure value play, it is important to note that it has been seeing solid activity on the earnings estimate front as well. For current year earnings, the consensus has gone up by 21.6% in the past 30 days, thanks to two upward revisions in the past one month compared to none lower.
This estimate strength is actually enough to push BASFY to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting it is poised to outperform. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
So really, BASF SE is looking great from a number of angles thanks to its PE below 20, a P/S ratio below one, and a strong Zacks Rank, meaning that this company could be a great choice for value investors at this time.
