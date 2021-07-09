ArcelorMittal (MT) Wraps Up Third Share Buyback Program

ArcelorMittal ( MT Quick Quote MT - Free Report) recently completed the third share buyback program. The buyback program was announced on Jun 18, 2021 under the authorization given by the annual general meeting of shareholders of Jun 13, 2020 and Jun 8, 2021.
ArcelorMittal had bought back 24,458,524 shares for roughly €630,358,341.54 (around $749,999,853.18) at an average price of €25.77 per share by market close on Jul 5, 2021. The proceeds of this sale will be returned to ArcelorMittal’s shareholders through the buyback program.
The acquired shares are intended to meet ArcelorMittal’s obligations under debt obligations exchangeable into equity securities and/or to reduce its share capital.
Shares of ArcelorMittal have surged 171.5% in the past year compared with 144.4% rise of the
industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
ArcelorMittal, in its last earnings call, stated that it envisions global apparent steel consumption (“ASC”) to increase 4.5-5.5% in 2021. The figure suggests an improvement from contraction of 1% in 2020. The global steel industry is now benefiting from a favorable supply-demand balance and a low inventory environment, the company noted. ArcelorMittal expects ASC to grow on a year-over-year basis in 2021 in all of its core markets.
The company also revealed its priorities for the rest of the year, which include maintaining a competitive cost advantage to strategically grow through high-return projects in high-growth markets. It also intends to leverage existing infrastructure to develop iron ore resources, consistently return cash to shareholders through a defined capital return policy as well as lead on sustainable development.
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
ArcelorMittal currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are
Nucor Corporation ( NUE Quick Quote NUE - Free Report) , Olin Corporation ( OLN Quick Quote OLN - Free Report) and Cabot Corporation ( CBT Quick Quote CBT - Free Report) .
Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of around 386.2% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged 141.5% in a year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. You can see
the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Olin has an expected earnings growth rate of around 506.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have skyrocketed 308.3% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.
Cabot has an expected earnings growth rate of around 137.5% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have surged 59.7% in the past year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Image: Bigstock
ArcelorMittal (MT) Wraps Up Third Share Buyback Program
ArcelorMittal (MT - Free Report) recently completed the third share buyback program. The buyback program was announced on Jun 18, 2021 under the authorization given by the annual general meeting of shareholders of Jun 13, 2020 and Jun 8, 2021.
ArcelorMittal had bought back 24,458,524 shares for roughly €630,358,341.54 (around $749,999,853.18) at an average price of €25.77 per share by market close on Jul 5, 2021. The proceeds of this sale will be returned to ArcelorMittal’s shareholders through the buyback program.
The acquired shares are intended to meet ArcelorMittal’s obligations under debt obligations exchangeable into equity securities and/or to reduce its share capital.
Shares of ArcelorMittal have surged 171.5% in the past year compared with 144.4% rise of the industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
ArcelorMittal, in its last earnings call, stated that it envisions global apparent steel consumption (“ASC”) to increase 4.5-5.5% in 2021. The figure suggests an improvement from contraction of 1% in 2020. The global steel industry is now benefiting from a favorable supply-demand balance and a low inventory environment, the company noted. ArcelorMittal expects ASC to grow on a year-over-year basis in 2021 in all of its core markets.
The company also revealed its priorities for the rest of the year, which include maintaining a competitive cost advantage to strategically grow through high-return projects in high-growth markets. It also intends to leverage existing infrastructure to develop iron ore resources, consistently return cash to shareholders through a defined capital return policy as well as lead on sustainable development.
ArcelorMittal Price and Consensus
ArcelorMittal price-consensus-chart | ArcelorMittal Quote
Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks
ArcelorMittal currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Nucor Corporation (NUE - Free Report) , Olin Corporation (OLN - Free Report) and Cabot Corporation (CBT - Free Report) .
Nucor has a projected earnings growth rate of around 386.2% for the current year. The company’s shares have surged 141.5% in a year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Olin has an expected earnings growth rate of around 506.7% for the current year. The company’s shares have skyrocketed 308.3% in the past year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1.
Cabot has an expected earnings growth rate of around 137.5% for the current fiscal. The company’s shares have surged 59.7% in the past year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>