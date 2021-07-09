We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Investments Aid Consolidated Edison (ED), Price Risk Impacts
Consolidated Edison (ED - Free Report) follows a systematic capital investment plan for infrastructure development. However, commodity price risks are a persistent threat.
This Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock delivered an earnings surprise of 4.61%, on average, in the last four quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings per share is pegged at $4.24, up 0.5% in the past 60 days.
Tailwinds
Consolidated Edison continues to follow a systematic capital investment plan for infrastructure development and maintaining the reliability of its electric, gas and steam delivery systems. It plans to make capital investments of $12.1 billion in aggregate during the 2021-2023 time period.
The company is actively exploring opportunities to enhance renewable generation assets. At the end of March 2021, the company’s clean energy businesses had 2,809 MW AC of utility-scale renewable energy production projects and 62 MW of behind-the-meter renewable energy production projects in service. It generated 2,395 million kWh of electricity from solar projects and 414 million kWh from wind projects during first-quarter 2021.
Headwinds
Commodity-price risks related to the purchase and sale of its electricity, gas and related derivative instruments can be detrimental to Consolidated Edison’s growth. Further, storm restoration costs tend to push up the company’s overall operating expenses, which in turn may impact operating results.
The company bears a weak solvency position, with long term as well as current debt pegged significantly higher than its cash reserve, as of Mar 31, 2021.
Price Performance
In the past six months, shares of Consolidated Edison have gained 6.8% compared with the industry’s 2.5% rally.
Stocks to Consider
Some better-ranked stocks in the same industry are Otter Tail Corporation (OTTR - Free Report) , Entergy Corporation (ETR - Free Report) and Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (HE - Free Report) , each currently carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2021 earnings per share for Otter Tail, Entergy and Hawaiian Electric has moved up 2%, 0.2% and 8.8%, respectively, in the past 60 days.
The current dividend yield of Otter Tail, Entergy and Hawaiian Electric is 3.24%, 3.72% and 3.24%, respectively.
