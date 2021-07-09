Why Dillard's (DDS) is a Great Investment Option at the Moment

Dillard’s Inc. ( DDS Quick Quote DDS - Free Report) is one resilient stock, which catches the eye in an otherwise tough market. Shares of the fashion apparel and home furnishings retailer are well-placed to gain amid the recovering consumer demand and store traffic trends. The company is reaping benefits from the stringent inventory management and expense-control measures undertaken to wedge the ill effects of the pandemic-led store closures. Dillard’s sales and earnings per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved on a year-over-year basis in first-quarter fiscal 2021. This marked a better-than-expected bottom-line performance for the fourth consecutive quarter. Backed by the above-mentioned factors, shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have surged 77.9% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 0.5%. Dillard’s also comfortably outpaced the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s decline of 0.02% and the S&P 500 index’s growth of 5.8% during the same period.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
VGM Score of A.
Image: Bigstock
Dillard’s Inc. (DDS - Free Report) is one resilient stock, which catches the eye in an otherwise tough market. Shares of the fashion apparel and home furnishings retailer are well-placed to gain amid the recovering consumer demand and store traffic trends. The company is reaping benefits from the stringent inventory management and expense-control measures undertaken to wedge the ill effects of the pandemic-led store closures.
Dillard’s sales and earnings per share surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and improved on a year-over-year basis in first-quarter fiscal 2021. This marked a better-than-expected bottom-line performance for the fourth consecutive quarter.
Backed by the above-mentioned factors, shares of this Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company have surged 77.9% in the past three months against the industry’s decline of 0.5%. Dillard’s also comfortably outpaced the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector’s decline of 0.02% and the S&P 500 index’s growth of 5.8% during the same period.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
We believe that the company’s cost- and inventory-management initiatives as well as strong liquidity status position it well for continued growth throughout 2021. This is further supported by a VGM Score of A.
