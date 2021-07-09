Netflix ( NFLX Quick Quote NFLX - Free Report) recently announced expansion of its deal with Bridgerton producer, Shonda Rhimes. Per the terms of the extended deal, which includes Rhimes' Shondaland Media and its longtime production partner, Betsy Beers, Netflix and Shondaland will produce or distribute feature films as well as potential gaming, virtual reality and live content. Season 2 of the Bridgerton series, based on the novels by Julia Quinn, is currently in production and the series has already been renewed for the third and fourth seasons. The expanded deal with Netflix will also include financial support for a diversity initiative launched by Shondaland, aimed at increasing the numbers of women and people of color in the entertainment industry. Netflix will release several projects created by Shonda Rhimes in the next year including the limited series Inventing Anna in 2022 and Debbie Allen's documentary Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker. Netflix’s Original Content Slate to Fend Off Competition
Besides, the streaming giant recently announced three new animated comedy series —
Netflix (NFLX) Expands Content Deal With Producer Shonda Rhimes
Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) recently announced expansion of its deal with Bridgerton producer, Shonda Rhimes. Per the terms of the extended deal, which includes Rhimes' Shondaland Media and its longtime production partner, Betsy Beers, Netflix and Shondaland will produce or distribute feature films as well as potential gaming, virtual reality and live content.
Season 2 of the Bridgerton series, based on the novels by Julia Quinn, is currently in production and the series has already been renewed for the third and fourth seasons.
The expanded deal with Netflix will also include financial support for a diversity initiative launched by Shondaland, aimed at increasing the numbers of women and people of color in the entertainment industry.
Netflix will release several projects created by Shonda Rhimes in the next year including the limited series Inventing Anna in 2022 and Debbie Allen's documentary Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker.
Netflix’s Original Content Slate to Fend Off Competition
The robust demand for media content has not only benefited incumbents like Netflix and Amazon but also the likes of newly-released services — Disney+, Comcast (CMCSA - Free Report) owned NBCUniversal’s Peacock, Apple’s (AAPL - Free Report) Apple TV+ and AT&T (T - Free Report) owned WarnerMedia’s HBO Max.
Currently, Apple has a couple of bilingual shows in production, Acapulco and Now and Then, both in Spanish and English. Meanwhile, Discovery is set to merge with WarnerMedia in a deal, which is expected to generate DTC revenues of more than $15 billion in 2023.
Moreover, Comcast is further intensifying competition is the space. Its movie studio Universal Pictures has entered into a multi-year deal with NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock to exclusively stream its new films within four months of their theatrical debut starting 2022.
Nonetheless, Netflix is expected to strengthen its original content offerings of TV series, documentaries and feature films across various genres and languages in the rest of 2021 to combat intensifying competition.
Nonetheless, Netflix has a strong content portfolio of popular original shows for the second half of 2021 that includes Sex Education Season 3, The Witcher Season 2, Stranger Things Season 4 and You Season 3. Original movies slated for release later in the year include The Kissing Booth finale, Red Notice, Don’t Look Up, Robin Robin, Too Hot to Handle and A Week Away.
Besides, the streaming giant recently announced three new animated comedy series — A Tale Dark & Grimm (Fall 2021), Dogs in Space (Fall 2021) and Super Giant Robot Brothers (2022) for kids and families around the world.
Markedly, this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company plans to spend more than $17 billion in cash on content this year.
Foray Into E-commerce — A Game Changing Move
Last month, Netflix launched its first owned-and-operated online retail outlet, Netflix.shop to sell products directly to consumers, planting a flag in the territory of e-commerce.
The expansion into limited-edition apparel and other consumer products for sale on an owned-and-operated site marks another step by Netflix to keep fans invested in its shows even after they turn away from their screens.
Markedly, Netflix added 3.98 million subscribers in the first quarter of 2021, which fell short of its forecast of 6 million new subscribers.
Netflix, the home of popular original drama series such as Money Heist and The Crown, does not have commercials, relying on the monthly fees paid by its 207.6 million subscribers around the world.
Netflix.shop allows the company to further capitalize on viewer interest in merchandise to help make up for lack of advertising revenues since the streaming site, unlike many of its competitors including Hulu and HBO Max, doesn’t run ads.
