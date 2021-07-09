We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?
Investors focused on the Finance space have likely heard of Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of ABR and the rest of the Finance group's stocks.
Arbor Realty Trust is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 904 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.
The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. ABR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABR's full-year earnings has moved 1.32% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.
Our latest available data shows that ABR has returned about 23.06% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Finance stocks have gained an average of 16.14%. As we can see, Arbor Realty Trust is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.
Looking more specifically, ABR belongs to the REIT and Equity Trust - Other industry, which includes 120 individual stocks and currently sits at #180 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.20% so far this year, so ABR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors with an interest in Finance stocks should continue to track ABR. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.