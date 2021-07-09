We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is General Motors (GM) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?
Investors focused on the Auto-Tires-Trucks space have likely heard of General Motors (GM - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Auto-Tires-Trucks peers, we might be able to answer that question.
General Motors is one of 109 companies in the Auto-Tires-Trucks group. The Auto-Tires-Trucks group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.
The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GM's full-year earnings has moved 20.24% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.
Based on the latest available data, GM has gained about 34.63% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 1.71%. This means that General Motors is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.
To break things down more, GM belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, a group that includes 18 individual companies and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 2.88% this year, meaning that GM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.
Investors in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector will want to keep a close eye on GM as it attempts to continue its solid performance.