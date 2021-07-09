Back to top

Is Select Medical Holdings (SEM) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Select Medical Holdings (SEM - Free Report) , but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Select Medical Holdings is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 1050 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. SEM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for SEM's full-year earnings has moved 15.06% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, SEM has moved about 45.88% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 1.24% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Select Medical Holdings is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, SEM belongs to the Medical - HMOs industry, a group that includes 10 individual stocks and currently sits at #52 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 17.43% this year, meaning that SEM is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track SEM. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.


