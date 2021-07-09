We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Intel (INTC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.
Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.
Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.
One company to watch right now is Intel (INTC - Free Report) . INTC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.11 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 26.51. Over the past year, INTC's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.64 and as low as 9.12, with a median of 11.65.
INTC is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.62. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. INTC's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.97. INTC's PEG has been as high as 1.95 and as low as 1.22, with a median of 1.55, all within the past year.
We should also highlight that INTC has a P/B ratio of 2.83. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 7.60. Over the past year, INTC's P/B has been as high as 3.45 and as low as 2.42, with a median of 2.84.
Finally, investors will want to recognize that INTC has a P/CF ratio of 7.47. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 19.74. INTC's P/CF has been as high as 9.11 and as low as 5.44, with a median of 7.07, all within the past year.
Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Intel is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, INTC sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.