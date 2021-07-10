Shell's (RDS.A) Green Hydrogen Electrolyzer Comes Online in Germany

After building it for two years, Royal Dutch Shell plc ( RDS.A Quick Quote RDS.A - Free Report) recently completed Europe's largest hydrogen electrolysis facility of 10 megawatts (MW) at its Rheinland refinery's Wesseling location, thus pushing deeper into alternative energy.The oil major began producing green hydrogen at its Energy and Chemicals Park at Rheinland in Germany. Known as the Refhyne project, the fully operating plant is the first refinery to employ this technology on such a big scale. This initiative sets a new paradigm for lower-carbon energy generation that may be implemented globally. Shell aims to be a net-zero-emissions energy company by 2050, in line with the society's goals. It wants to restructure its refinery footprint into five key energy and chemicals parks as part of its Powering Progress strategy. As a result, Shell will cut traditional fuel output by 55% within 2030. The plant will generate green fuels as part of a European Union-backed consortium that is already planning a 100-MW facility near Cologne to expand its commercial operations. When hydrogen is generated from renewable energy sources such as wind or sun through electrolysis, it is called "green" but "grey" hydrogen derived from fossil fuels is used as a feedstock in many conventional industrial processes nowadays. Green grade hydrogen is projected to be instrumental in energy, mobility, heat provision and difficult-to-decarbonize industries, such as steel and cement under the EU Green Deal climate objectives. Shell also plans to build a facility in Wesseling to generate sustainable aviation fuel from renewable energy and biomass along with a liquefied renewable natural gas plant (bio-LNG). Shell aspires to be Germany's top green hydrogen provider for industrial and transportation clients. The polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzer will employ renewable energy to create up to 1,300 tons of green hydrogen per year, which will be used to make lower-carbon fuels and eventually decarbonize other industries. The plant is cost intensive at $23.72 million with half the amount coming from EU funding. Apart from Shell, the collaboration includes electrolyzer manufacturer ITM Power, research organization SINTEF, and consultancies Sphera and Element Energy. Company Profile Shell is one of the primary oil majors, which constitutes a group of U.S. and Europe-based energy giants with global operations. The company is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy from oil production to refining and marketing. Zacks Rank & Key Picks Shell has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently. Some better-ranked players in the space are energy Matador Resources Company ( MTDR Quick Quote MTDR - Free Report) , Baker Hughes Company ( BKR Quick Quote BKR - Free Report) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. ( OAS Quick Quote OAS - Free Report) , each presently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here . Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases. Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better. See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>
Image: Bigstock
Shell's (RDS.A) Green Hydrogen Electrolyzer Comes Online in Germany
After building it for two years, Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDS.A - Free Report) recently completed Europe's largest hydrogen electrolysis facility of 10 megawatts (MW) at its Rheinland refinery's Wesseling location, thus pushing deeper into alternative energy.The oil major began producing green hydrogen at its Energy and Chemicals Park at Rheinland in Germany.
Known as the Refhyne project, the fully operating plant is the first refinery to employ this technology on such a big scale. This initiative sets a new paradigm for lower-carbon energy generation that may be implemented globally.
Shell aims to be a net-zero-emissions energy company by 2050, in line with the society's goals. It wants to restructure its refinery footprint into five key energy and chemicals parks as part of its Powering Progress strategy. As a result, Shell will cut traditional fuel output by 55% within 2030.
The plant will generate green fuels as part of a European Union-backed consortium that is already planning a 100-MW facility near Cologne to expand its commercial operations. When hydrogen is generated from renewable energy sources such as wind or sun through electrolysis, it is called "green" but "grey" hydrogen derived from fossil fuels is used as a feedstock in many conventional industrial processes nowadays.
Green grade hydrogen is projected to be instrumental in energy, mobility, heat provision and difficult-to-decarbonize industries, such as steel and cement under the EU Green Deal climate objectives. Shell also plans to build a facility in Wesseling to generate sustainable aviation fuel from renewable energy and biomass along with a liquefied renewable natural gas plant (bio-LNG).
Shell aspires to be Germany's top green hydrogen provider for industrial and transportation clients. The polymer electrolyte membrane (PEM) electrolyzer will employ renewable energy to create up to 1,300 tons of green hydrogen per year, which will be used to make lower-carbon fuels and eventually decarbonize other industries.
The plant is cost intensive at $23.72 million with half the amount coming from EU funding. Apart from Shell, the collaboration includes electrolyzer manufacturer ITM Power, research organization SINTEF, and consultancies Sphera and Element Energy.
Company Profile
Shell is one of the primary oil majors, which constitutes a group of U.S. and Europe-based energy giants with global operations. The company is fully integrated as it participates in every aspect related to energy from oil production to refining and marketing.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Shell has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), currently. Some better-ranked players in the energy space are Matador Resources Company (MTDR - Free Report) , Baker Hughes Company (BKR - Free Report) and Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS - Free Report) , each presently flaunting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential
The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.
Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.
See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>