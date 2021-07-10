We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
FuboTV Inc. (FUBO) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
fuboTV Inc. (FUBO - Free Report) closed at $28.83 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.28% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 3.88% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector lost 2.21%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.39%.
FUBO will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, FUBO is projected to report earnings of -$0.50 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 82.27%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $121.28 million, up 174.56% from the year-ago period.
FUBO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$2.14 per share and revenue of $529.8 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +58.12% and +143.31%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FUBO should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. FUBO is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
The Broadcast Radio and Television industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 106, which puts it in the top 42% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow FUBO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.