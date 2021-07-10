We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Alphabet Inc. (GOOG - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $2,591.49, moving +0.31% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% gain on the day.
Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 2.46% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.4% and outpacing the S&P 500's gain of 2.39% in that time.
GOOG will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GOOG to post earnings of $19.63 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 93.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $46.07 billion, up 45.79% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $89.46 per share and revenue of $193.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +52.64% and +29.43%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GOOG. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GOOG is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
Looking at its valuation, GOOG is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 28.88. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 29.63, so we one might conclude that GOOG is trading at a discount comparatively.
We can also see that GOOG currently has a PEG ratio of 1.59. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Internet - Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.77 at yesterday's closing price.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 228, putting it in the bottom 11% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
