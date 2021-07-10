We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Coca-Cola (KO) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Coca-Cola (KO - Free Report) closed at $54.46 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.61% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the world's largest beverage maker had lost 3.18% over the past month. This has was narrower than the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 3.36% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 2.39% in that time.
Wall Street will be looking for positivity from KO as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be July 21, 2021. On that day, KO is projected to report earnings of $0.55 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 30.95%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $9.4 billion, up 31.53% from the prior-year quarter.
KO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $2.19 per share and revenue of $37.14 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +12.31% and +12.51%, respectively.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for KO. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. KO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, KO is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.73. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.01, which means KO is trading at a premium to the group.
Investors should also note that KO has a PEG ratio of 3.25 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, which puts it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.