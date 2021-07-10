We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (MARA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $27.69, moving -0.36% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% gain on the day.
Coming into today, shares of the company had gained 4.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 14.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.39%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from MARA as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect MARA to post earnings of $0.23 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 276.92%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $40.05 million, up 13710.34% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.28 per share and revenue of $242.35 million. These totals would mark changes of +2000% and +5462.33%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for MARA. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 19.21% higher within the past month. MARA currently has a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).
In terms of valuation, MARA is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 12.19. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.78.
The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.