Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Activision Blizzard, Inc (ATVI - Free Report) closed at $92.38, marking a +0.22% move from the previous day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 5.64% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Discretionary sector's loss of 2.21% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.39% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from ATVI as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be August 3, 2021. In that report, analysts expect ATVI to post earnings of $0.75 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 22.68%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.88 billion, down 9.52% from the year-ago period.
ATVI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.78 per share and revenue of $8.79 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +8.93% and +4.47%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for ATVI should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. ATVI currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that ATVI has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.41 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.8, so we one might conclude that ATVI is trading at a premium comparatively.
It is also worth noting that ATVI currently has a PEG ratio of 1.57. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.57 as of yesterday's close.
The Toys - Games - Hobbies industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 193, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow ATVI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.