Image: Bigstock

Fisker Inc. (FSR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Fisker Inc. (FSR - Free Report) closed at $16.90 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% gain on the day.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had lost 3.35% over the past month. This has lagged the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector's loss of 2.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.39% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from FSR as it approaches its next earnings release.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for FSR should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. FSR is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 43, which puts it in the top 17% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.


