Gilead Sciences (GILD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Gilead Sciences (GILD - Free Report) closed at $68.22 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.13% gain on the day.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the HIV and hepatitis C drugmaker had lost 2.31% over the past month. This has lagged the Medical sector's gain of 1.23% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.39% in that time.
Investors will be hoping for strength from GILD as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect GILD to post earnings of $1.74 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 56.76%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.15 billion, up 19.57% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $7.07 per share and revenue of $24.74 billion. These totals would mark changes of -0.28% and +0.22%, respectively, from last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GILD. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. GILD is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, GILD currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.57. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.19.
It is also worth noting that GILD currently has a PEG ratio of 0.62. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. GILD's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.38 as of yesterday's close.
The Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 213, which puts it in the bottom 17% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks. Com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.