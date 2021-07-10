Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Mogo Inc (MOGO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Read MoreHide Full Article

In the latest trading session, Mogo Inc (MOGO - Free Report) closed at $6.72, marking a +1.36% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 10.04% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector lost 14.6%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.39%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from MOGO as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.10, down 400% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.01 million, up 2.43% from the year-ago period.

MOGO's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of -$0.39 per share and revenue of $37.92 million. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -50% and +14.19%, respectively.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MOGO should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. MOGO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Technology Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 216, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow MOGO in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Mogo Inc (MOGO) - free report >>

Published in

daily-movers popular-stocks stocks-moving-today trending-companies trending-stocks trending-tickers