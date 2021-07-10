We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
PepsiCo (PEP - Free Report) closed at $149.39 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.31% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%.
Coming into today, shares of the food and beverage company had gained 1.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Staples sector lost 3.36%, while the S&P 500 gained 2.39%.
Investors will be hoping for strength from PEP as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 13, 2021. In that report, analysts expect PEP to post earnings of $1.52 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.15%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $18.02 billion, up 13.03% from the year-ago period.
PEP's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.05 per share and revenue of $75.66 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +9.6% and +7.52%, respectively.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for PEP should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.07% higher. PEP is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that PEP has a Forward P/E ratio of 24.75 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.01.
Investors should also note that PEP has a PEG ratio of 3.1 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Beverages - Soft drinks stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.
The Beverages - Soft drinks industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 198, putting it in the bottom 23% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.