Image: Bigstock
Energy Fuels (UUUU) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Energy Fuels (UUUU - Free Report) closed at $5.41 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.31% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.13%.
Heading into today, shares of the uranium and vanadium miner and developer had lost 22.72% over the past month, lagging the Basic Materials sector's loss of 4.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.39% in that time.
UUUU will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect UUUU to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 50%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $5.48 million, up 1269.75% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of -$0.17 per share and revenue of $18.41 million. These totals would mark changes of +26.09% and +1010.62%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for UUUU. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. UUUU is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Mining - Non Ferrous industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 45, which puts it in the top 18% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
