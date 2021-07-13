Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for July 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Accolade, Inc. (ACCD - Free Report) develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 30 days.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL - Free Report) designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised nearly 3% downward over the last 30 days.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO - Free Report) produces, markets, and sells cannabis. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 18.8% downward over the last 30 days.

Nutriband Inc. (NTRB - Free Report) develops a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised more than 100% downward over the last 30 days.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 43.5% downward over the last 30 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (CMTL) - free report >>

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (GP) - free report >>

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) - free report >>

Accolade, Inc. (ACCD) - free report >>

Nutriband Inc. (NTRB) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks communications medical tech-stocks