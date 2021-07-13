Blackbaud (BLKB) Rolls Out Fundraising Offering for Canada

Blackbaud ( BLKB Quick Quote BLKB - Free Report) rolled out its Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising solution, powered by JustGiving, in Canada. JustGiving is the company’s charity crowdfunding platform.
The solution will help charities, public and private foundation entities (which is registered with the Canada Revenue Agency) to formulate effective strategies to bolster fund raising.
The solution will help non-profit organizations to extend the functionality of creating related pages to a fundraiser by its supporters. This will improve awareness regarding a campaign through heightened social media integration. Also, the offering is integrated with Blackbaud eTapestry to facilitate easy reporting of results, noted Blackbaud.
For individual fundraisers, the peer-to-peer fundraising solution helps to team up with bigger social good associations by allowing direct donations to the organization or designing and sharing their fundraising pages, among others, added Blackbaud.
Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising solution will aid charitable organizations to connect their patrons with JusGiving platform without the need to pay any set up or subscriptions charges.
At present, Blackbaud’s Peer-to-Peer Fundraising is leveraged by nearly 30,000 charities across the globe.
Opportunities Galore for Blackbaud
Blackbaud is engaged in providing cloud-based and on-premise software solutions and related services primarily for social good organizations. The company’s solution includes fundraising, eMarketing, corporate social responsibility ("CSR"), advocacy, constituent relationship management (“CRM”), financial management, payment solutions, analytics and other such vertical-specific solutions.
Cloud migration is picking up pace among business enterprises (including non-profit sector) as these look to digitally transform their business operations and cut down on costs.
According to Fortune Business Insights report, the worldwide cloud computing market is envisioned to hit $791.48 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 17.9% between 2021 and 2028.
Blackbaud is well positioned to gain from its diversified product portfolio, which comprises cloud software solutions that are infused with innovative technologies like machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) as well as cognitive technology and predictive analytics. The company’s SKY platform provides organizations with enhanced cloud functionality and fosters innovation.
The buyouts of YourCause (2019) and JustGiving (2017) is also boosting the total addressable market for Blackbaud. The company, currently, has more than 45,000 clients across 100 countries.
However, it needs to watch out for stiff competition in the cloud space. A leveraged balance sheet is an added concern.
In the past year, shares of Blackbaud have returned 33.9% compared with
industry’s growth of 34.8% Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Blackbaud currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector worth considering are
Jabil ( JBL Quick Quote JBL - Free Report) , Intuit ( INTU Quick Quote INTU - Free Report) and Zoom Video ( ZM Quick Quote ZM - Free Report) . All stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The long-term earnings growth rate for Jabil, Intuit and Zoom Video is currently pegged at 12%, 14.8% and 15.6%, respectively.
Image: Bigstock
Blackbaud (BLKB) Rolls Out Fundraising Offering for Canada
Blackbaud (BLKB - Free Report) rolled out its Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising solution, powered by JustGiving, in Canada. JustGiving is the company’s charity crowdfunding platform.
The solution will help charities, public and private foundation entities (which is registered with the Canada Revenue Agency) to formulate effective strategies to bolster fund raising.
The solution will help non-profit organizations to extend the functionality of creating related pages to a fundraiser by its supporters. This will improve awareness regarding a campaign through heightened social media integration. Also, the offering is integrated with Blackbaud eTapestry to facilitate easy reporting of results, noted Blackbaud.
For individual fundraisers, the peer-to-peer fundraising solution helps to team up with bigger social good associations by allowing direct donations to the organization or designing and sharing their fundraising pages, among others, added Blackbaud.
Blackbaud, Inc. Price and Consensus
Blackbaud, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Blackbaud, Inc. Quote
Blackbaud Peer-to-Peer Fundraising solution will aid charitable organizations to connect their patrons with JusGiving platform without the need to pay any set up or subscriptions charges.
At present, Blackbaud’s Peer-to-Peer Fundraising is leveraged by nearly 30,000 charities across the globe.
Opportunities Galore for Blackbaud
Blackbaud is engaged in providing cloud-based and on-premise software solutions and related services primarily for social good organizations. The company’s solution includes fundraising, eMarketing, corporate social responsibility ("CSR"), advocacy, constituent relationship management (“CRM”), financial management, payment solutions, analytics and other such vertical-specific solutions.
Cloud migration is picking up pace among business enterprises (including non-profit sector) as these look to digitally transform their business operations and cut down on costs. According to Fortune Business Insights report, the worldwide cloud computing market is envisioned to hit $791.48 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 17.9% between 2021 and 2028.
Blackbaud is well positioned to gain from its diversified product portfolio, which comprises cloud software solutions that are infused with innovative technologies like machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI) as well as cognitive technology and predictive analytics. The company’s SKY platform provides organizations with enhanced cloud functionality and fosters innovation.
The buyouts of YourCause (2019) and JustGiving (2017) is also boosting the total addressable market for Blackbaud. The company, currently, has more than 45,000 clients across 100 countries.
However, it needs to watch out for stiff competition in the cloud space. A leveraged balance sheet is an added concern.
In the past year, shares of Blackbaud have returned 33.9% compared with industry’s growth of 34.8%
Zacks Rank and Key Picks
Blackbaud currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector worth considering are Jabil (JBL - Free Report) , Intuit (INTU - Free Report) and Zoom Video (ZM - Free Report) . All stocks sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The long-term earnings growth rate for Jabil, Intuit and Zoom Video is currently pegged at 12%, 14.8% and 15.6%, respectively.