Sabre (SABR) Fortifies Partnership With Polani Travel Group
Sabre Corporation (SABR - Free Report) recently strengthened its long-term relationship with UK-based Polani Travel Group (“PTG”) by signing a new multi-year partnership agreement. With the newly signed deal, the travel agency will continue to use Sabre’s innovative technology and platform to support its growth plans.
Robin Sohdi, director of supplier relations at PTG said, "We have an ambitious strategy, focusing on expanding into new markets whilst continuing to grow our core Indian Subcontinent business, so we were looking for a tech partner that was able to recognize our potential and support us from a technical and relationship standpoint."
Apart from providing its intelligent Sabre Red 360 platform, Sabre will help PTG in optimizing efficiency and workflow through its Automation Hub and Sabre Virtual Payments. Sabre’s Automation Hub helps travel agencies in automating manual operational tasks.
The company, last month, joined forces with many companies and renewed partnerships with the existing ones. The steady announcements of collaborations show that global travel agencies are preparing themselves amid the recovery period and for the post-pandemic era, which is a positive for Sabre.
Sabre Corporation Price
In June, Sabre renewed and extended its agreement with Indonesia’s Lion Air Group, wherein the former will help the latter in enhancing performance and ancillary revenue capabilities through technologies.
In the same month, Sabre collaborated with SCAT Airlines, wherein the latter will migrate to Sabre’s passenger reservations system, SabreSonic. In addition, Sabre extended its alliance with Virgin Australia to enable Sabre-connected agencies to have access to the latter’s products and services through Sabre’s GDS marketplace.
Furthermore, Sabre is making strong efforts to upgrade technological solutions according to the current scenario and support the travel industry’s recovery from the pandemic. This in turn is driving the company’s customer loyalty and increasing its customer base.
Recently, Sabre teamed up with GOPASS Global — a travel risk management platform — in a bid to offer COVID-19 biosecurity risk analytics functionalities to the travel industry.
We believe that the growing traction of Sabre’s technological solutions among airlines and travel companies is likely to remain a key growth driver in the near term. However, uncertainty related to the pandemic and lockdowns in some countries are major concerns for the company.
