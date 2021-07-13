Back to top

Air Lease (AL) Provides Activity Update for Second Quarter

Air Lease Corporation (AL - Free Report) provided an update on its aircraft investments, sales and financing activities that took place in the second quarter of 2021.

As of Jun 30, 2021, the company’s fleet consisted of 354 owned (indicating a rise from 342 owned as of Mar 31, 2021) and 89 managed aircraft. At the end of the period, the company also had 339 new aircraft on orders from Boeing and Airbus, which are expected to be delivered through 2026. Growth in Air Lease’s fleet is expected to have aided the company’s top line in the second quarter. Results will be available on Aug 5.

During the June quarter, Air Lease delivered 12 new aircraft, including two Airbus A320neos, three Airbus A321neos, one Airbus A330-900neo, one Airbus A350-900, two Boeing 737-8s, one Boeing 737-9 and two Boeing 787-9s. The company’s aircraft investments in the quarter totaled approximately $1 billion. Majority of the investments occurred in the latter half of the quarter. The company did not sell any aircraft during the second quarter.

Under its financing activity, the company issued $1.2 billion of 1.875% senior unsecured medium-term notes due 2026 as well as $600 million of floating rate senior unsecured medium-term notes due 2022 at LIBOR +0.35%. Additionally, senior unsecured revolving credit facility has been upsized to $6.4 billion from $6.2 billion.

On Jul 1, 2021, Fitch affirmed Air Lease’s long-term rating at BBB and revised its outlook to Stable from Negative.

