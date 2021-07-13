We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Apple (AAPL) Signs Deal With Misha Green to Boost TV+ Content
Apple (AAPL - Free Report) is keeping no stone unturned to boost adoption of its streaming service Apple TV+. The iPhone-maker has reportedly inked a multi-year contract with Lovecraft Country creator Misha Green, per Variety.
Misha Green joins a long list of celebrity content writers and directors whom Apple has collaborated with in order to strengthen its content portfolio. Apart from Lovecraft Country, Green is known for co-creating and executive producing Underground. Her other TV shows include Sons of Anarchy, Heroes, Helix and Spartacus.
Green’s Lovecraft Country received a Golden Globe nomination for best drama series earlier this year.
Apple’s endeavors to expand its content portfolio are expected to improve its competitive position. Apple TV+ has failed to gain notable market share in the streaming space currently dominated by the likes of Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) , The Walt Disney Company (DIS - Free Report) and Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) . Entrance of new service providers like Peacock and HBO Max has further intensified competition.
Apple TV+ recently received 25 total Daytime Emmy Award nominations, which reflect the strong quality of its content portfolio. However, lack of blockbuster content compared to the above-mentioned streaming service providers has been a drag on market share.
Nevertheless, Apple TV+’s robust pipeline is a key catalyst, in the near term. Its upcoming shows include Schmigadoon! (Jul 16), Mr. Corman (Aug 6), Sundance award-winning movie CODA (Aug 13), Foundation (September), Invasion (October), The Shrink Next Door (November) and the second seasons of Ted Lasso, See and The Morning Show, among others.
Apple is rumored to have been involved in discussions to buy the rights to Sunday Ticket games with National Football League (NFL). The company is likely to face stiff competition from Amazon and Disney. If successful, the addition of NFL Sunday Ticket will expand Apple’s game content portfolio.
The company is also expanding into different genres and languages. Apple is reportedly producing its first French original production, Liaison, for its streaming service, per 9TO5Mac, which cited a report by Le Figaro. Currently, Apple has a couple of bilingual shows in production, including Acapulco, and Now and Then, both in Spanish and English.
Apple is also strengthening its documentary portfolio. The company recently announced 9/11: Inside the President’s War Room, a new documentary co-produced with BBC.
Apple TV+ is part of Apple’s Services business that has evolved as a major revenue contributor in the past couple of years. In second-quarter fiscal 2021, this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company’s Services revenues grew 26.6% year over year and accounted for 18.9% of total revenues. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
For third quarter of fiscal 2021, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for Services is pegged at $16.57 billion, indicating 26% growth from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.