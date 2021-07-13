We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Image: Bigstock
Ingevity's (NGVT) Stock Up 14% in 3 Months: Here's Why
Ingevity Corporation's (NGVT - Free Report) shares have gained 14.6% in the past three months, broadly outperforming the industry’s rise of 1.5% and S&P 500’s 5.8% growth over the same period.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Let’s discuss the factors behind this Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) stock’s price surge.
What’s Driving the Stock?
Robust first-quarter 2021 results have contributed to the company’s share price gain. It recorded adjusted earnings of $1.27 per share for the first quarter, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.07. It generated net sales of $320.3 million, increasing around 11% year over year and topping the Zacks Consensus mark of $293 million. There has been a significant rise in the company’s automotive-based activated carbon sales and growth in engineered polymers across several applications in first-quarter 2021. Strong global automotive sales are driving growth of its activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems.
Value-creating acquisitions are expected to act as tailwinds for Ingevity. The acquisition of Georgia-Pacific’s pine chemicals unit has resulted in synergies through manufacturing optimization, lowered logistics costs and leveraged procurement costs. Also, the Capacaprolactone business buyout has provided the company with a new technology platform to drive revenues and earnings growth. Capa’s strong and market-leading business focused on high-growth end-use applications should positively impact its performance.
Ingevity is poised to benefit from increased sales in China, after automakers in the country have completed the implementation of the China 6 standard. Its sales in China has roughly doubled year over year in the first quarter on strong automotive production and the momentum is expected to persist through 2021.
The company, in April, raised its guidance for 2021 sales to the range of $1.275-$1.325 billion from $1.25-$1.30 billion expected earlier. It now anticipates adjusted EBITDA in the range of $410-$430 million, up from the prior view of $400-$420 million.
Ingevity Corporation Price and Consensus
Ingevity Corporation price-consensus-chart | Ingevity Corporation Quote
